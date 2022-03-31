Child killed in school shooting at Tanglewood Middle in Greenville SC: 'That was my man'

A child died in the shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville Thursday afternoon, according to a man who identified himself as the child's grandfather.

Cries and screams were heard outside of the Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital emergency room, where the grandfather cried.

"That was my man," the grandfather told The Greenville News.

The News is not identifying the grandfather until more information is released by authorities.

Other grieving people outside the emergency room Thursday afternoon declined to comment.

Earlier Thursday at Tanglewood, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis and Greenville County Schools Superintendent Burke Royster said they could confirm only that a student was injured in a shooting before another student was taken into custody.

The Sheriff's Office has a person who is a student in custody after finding that person outside the school, Lewis said.

"This has been a very trying situation for sure," Lewis said. "Our hearts go out to all the families involved."

Law enforcement responded to the school at 12:30 p.m. Thursday after a school resource officer requested emergency backup after a student was shot, according to the Sheriff's Office. About 100 deputies and officers from numerous agencies responded to the scene, including the State Law Enforcement Division, Lewis said.

Other students were transported to Brookwood Church in Simpsonville to be reunited with family.

Greenville Memorial Hospital was put on lockdown for a period of time Thursday and patients were moved into a hallway to make room for shooting victims, a hospital employee confirmed.

