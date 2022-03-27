Child killer gets parole after 28 years behind bars

The Daily Beast

Texas Department of Public SafetyA Texas mother left her two young kids alone in a squalid motel room for weeks on end, stranding them with little food and pulling her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time, according to court filings reviewed by The Daily Beast.Ashli Rene Lock, 37, was charged with felony child abandonment after police discovered the children living alone in their own filth at a Quality Inn in Houston.“Officers noted that both of the child