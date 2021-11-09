SC Supreme Court questions fairness of child killer Tim Jones’ death penalty trial

South Carolina’s Supreme Court justices wondered aloud Tuesday, at times seemingly annoyed, at how the prosecution and judges conducted the 2019 death penalty trial of Tim Jones Jr., convicted of murdering his five children at their Red Bank mobile home in 2014.

In an hour and seven-minute hearing, the five justices bore in on fundamental questions of fairness in one of South Carolina’s most highly publicized death penalty trials in recent years.

The questions included whether prosecutors should have showed jurors gruesome autopsy photographs of Jones’ slain children, and whether trial Judge Eugune “Bubba” Griffith was right to exclude a defense expert witness whose testimony challenged the prosecution’s view and might have spared Jones the death penalty.

“I can’t imagine an expert is not entitled to speak on the procedure and method used by the opposing expert. I don’t know if I’ve ever heard of that,” associate Judge John Cannon Few told Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Melody J. Brown.

Few continued, “You say they have nothing of substance. That absolutely makes no sense to me. She is addressing the methodology used by the opposing expert. That is of substance.”

Brown replied the defense expert witness would not have testified to “anything to a reasonable degree of scientific certainty.” Few interrupted and said, “That’s for the jury.”

In June 2019, a Lexington County jury deliberated six hours and 15 minutes before finding Jones guilty of murdering his five children, ages 1-8, at the family’s Red Bank mobile home in August 2014.

Jones chose not to testify, exercising his constitutional right to remain silent. However, the jury heard taped confessions of him admitting to killing his children.

Jurors chose from four options — guilty, not guilty, not guilty by reason of insanity and guilty but mentally ill. Jones pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity as his defense team claimed he had schizophrenia and could not distinguish right from wrong at the time of the killings.

Story continues

A jury later sentenced Jones to death, a decision the jury of seven men and five women made in one hour and 50 minutes.

11th Circuit Solicitor RIck Hubbard gives the state’s closing argument during the murder trial of Timothy Jones at the Lexington County Courthouse.

Justices question precedent, photos of children

In court Tuesday, justices said court precedents generally give latitude to defense efforts to mitigate, or substitute a life sentence, for the death penalty.

Associate Justice John Kittredge noted that, year after year, the U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear that “mitigation evidence in a capital sentencing proceeding is broad and expansive. That’s not what happened here.”

“You’re absolutely right,” Brown said. “There is Supreme Court precedent that says there is a broad path. But it is not unlimited.”

Another issue some justices questioned the motives of prosecutors giving photographs to the jury that showed the advanced decomposition of Jones’ five children — Merah, 8; Elias, 7; Nahtahn, 6; Gabriel, 2; and Abigail Elaine, 1.

“It sounds to me like you’re not wanting to present them for probative (proof) value,” Few said. “You’re wanting to present them for the extent to which they unfairly prejudice the jury.”

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, who prosecuted the case and also argued the state’s case with Brown Tuesday, explained that the photographs were given to the jury to prove Jones’ intent to commit a horrible crime.

Jones had driven around the Southeast for days allowing the bodies to decompose and also bought acid to destroy the bodies, which, in effect destroyed evidence, Hubbard said.

“I’m letting them (jurors) determine how they come to those photographs, but it is within the confines of the circumstances of the crime and the character of the defendant,” Hubbard said.

In 2019, Hubbard in his jury arguments portrayed Jones as a selfish, cunning man with a warped view of Christianity who quoted Scripture to bully his children, then brutalized them and deliberately strangled them.

“Is there any crime more horrible than what you have heard about when you came into the courtroom?” Hubbard asked the jury, calling Jones a “monster” and stressing that the death penalty is fitting because it is reserved for “the worst of the worst.”

Jones, 39, is now on South Carolina’s death row.

When the justices will issue their ruling could take months.

TShould the state’s high court reverse Jones’ sentence, it would not mark the first time justices have done so.

This story will be updated.