What your child should know before starting kindergarten

Children work on classroom activities in one of the kindergarten classes at Chillicothe K-2 Primary School on Feb. 15, 2024, in Chillicothe, Ohio.

CHILLICOTHE — As schools around the county prepare for kindergarten registration many parents are signing their kids up for school for the first time. For students just starting kindergarten school is a new experience that is sure to teach them lots of new information but before they start, did you know there are things your child should know before starting kindergarten?

Kindergarten teachers from the Chillicothe Primary School Sarah Schneider, Mary Underwood and Amie Cottrill recently sat down to talk about the skills children should be working on before starting school.

Physical Skills

Before the school year starts the teachers highly recommend making sure your child is potty trained. This includes going by themselves, wiping and zipping and buttoning their clothes back up. During the colder months it is also important to make sure your child knows how to put their coats and gloves on.

A view of one of the empty kindergarten classrooms at Chillicothe K-2 Primary School on Feb. 15, 2024, in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The teachers understand that at home it may be easier and quicker to do these things for the children but giving them the chance or just a few minutes to try on their own helps them learn and build their skills.

"The more you work with them the easier it will be," said Schneider.

Physically, kids should also be exposed to items like pencils, crayons and safety scissors to help build their fine motor skills. In the beginning, children can get frustrated as they build the muscles needed for fine motor skills so having a head start on how to hold and use items properly can make a big positive impact.

Social Skills

It is important that kids learn how to socialize with others their age and those older than them. Knowing how to act around kids and adults will make the classrooms, which often have 20-plus students, less daunting. This socialization includes how to play together, taking turns and also how to sit and listen when needed. Cottrill recommends going to preschool to help build these skills but they can also be built at home or in public.

Academic Skills

Academically, teachers hope that when coming in students know their name, how to spell it and how to recognize it. Underwood said many students will know how to write their names but not understand which letters they are writing.

A great way to prepare your students is by reading with them, this includes not just reading but having them sound out words and use clues from the pictures in the book to figure out what things are. For example, a child might know how to say the word bridge but they might not understand what a bridge is.

Kids should also start learning to count, as by the end of the year they will need to be able to count to 100. An easy way to do this is by having the child count objects at home, like how many fruit snacks they have or how many people are at the table.

While these skills are encouraged for students to know, or at least understand, before they start school they are not mandatory. Throughout the school year students will be taught the skills needed to move to the next grade level, however, teachers say having an understanding of these skills helps build a student's confidence and makes them a leader in the classroom.

Finally, the teachers say a great way to prepare students for school is by starting their schedule early, this includes setting a bedtime and wakeup routine and getting them excited about going to school so that the experience is less scary.

