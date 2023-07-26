Child labor violations involving 388 minors at McDonald’s uncovered since May, feds say

Federal officials found more child labor violations at McDonald’s restaurants after recently announcing 305 minors — including two 10-year-olds — were working at franchise locations illegally.

The most recent violations involve 83 minors at 16 McDonald’s franchise locations in Louisiana and Texas, according to findings of U.S. Department of Labor investigations shared in a July 25 news release.

In Louisiana, McDonald’s franchisee CLB Investments LLC had 72 minors, ages 14 and 15, working longer and later than legally allowed, officials said. Additionally, three employees under 16 were tasked with a job deemed dangerous for young workers — operating a deep fryer — which is prohibited under federal law.

These violations occurred at 12 McDonald’s restaurants in Kenner, Jefferson, Metairie and New Orleans, according to officials.

In Texas, McDonald’s franchisee Marwen & Son LLC violated similar child labor restrictions at restaurants in Cedar Park, Georgetown and Leander, officials said.

The employer allowed 10 minors, ages 14 and 15, to work long and late hours in violation of federal law and had seven additional young workers assigned to dangerous tasks — working a deep fryer, an oven and operating a trash compactor, according to the Labor Department.

As a result, the agency has assessed CLB Investments with $56,106 in civil money penalties and Marwen & Son LLC with $21,466 in civil money penalties for the child labor violations, the release said.

“These reports do not reflect the high standards we have for every McDonald’s restaurant,” McDonald’s Chief People Officer Tiffanie Boyd told McClatchy News in a statement on July 26.

“We take this issue seriously and are committed to ensuring our franchisees have the resources they need to maintain compliance with all U.S. labor laws.”

Chris Bardell, who represents the Louisiana-based franchisee, told McClatchy News in a statement on July 26 that he’s taken action upon learning of the child labor violations.

“I’ve introduced mandatory child labor law trainings for my restaurant managers and conducted regular audits to ensure we’re in compliance with labor regulations,” Bardell said.

McClatchy News attempted to reach Marwen & Son LLC for comment on July 26.

The child labor violations in Louisiana and Texas were discovered by investigators with the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division.

Among the child labor rules: 14- and 15-year olds can work “no more than 3 hours on a school day (and) no more than 8 hours on a non-school day,” according to the Department of Labor. In addition, those young workers can only work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. except during the summer.

“Employers must never jeopardize the safety and well-being of young workers or interfere with their education,” Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell in Dallas said in a statement.

The division’s findings come after the Department of Labor’s announcement in May that three Kentucky based franchisees had to pay $212,000 in fines over 305 minors working illegally.

This includes how two 10-year-olds were found working without pay at a McDonald’s in Louisville, where they prepared and served meals, worked the drive-thru, the cash register, cleaned the store and sometimes worked as late as 2 a.m., McClatchy News previously reported.

