7-year-old from Lee’s Summit dies after falling from hayride in Jackson County

A 7-year-old boy from Lee’s Summit was killed Saturday evening after he was injured while on a hayride in Jackson County, authorities said.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the 13000 block of Pratt Road, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté wrote on Twitter just before 10 p.m.

They learned a child was critically injured while on a hayride, he said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Pratt Rd., unincorporated area, at 7:46pm on an agency assist with EMS. A juvenile was critically injured while on a hay ride. Investigation ongoing. No further information available at this time. @JacksonCountyMO @KCMO @cityofLS pic.twitter.com/Zj76siRSW3 — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) October 31, 2021

A crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol shows that the child, who was from Lee’s Summit, died at the hospital later that evening.

The crash involved a John Deer tractor, according to the report.

The child was “clinging” to the unit being towed by the tractor when he fell, the report details.

Forté in an update Sunday morning wrote on Twitter that the boy fell off the trailer, then was struck by the trailer.

Because the victim is a juvenile, his name has not been made public.

An investigation was ongoing and more information wasn’t immediately available, Forte said Saturday evening.