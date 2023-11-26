Child loss memorial garden in Parker vandalized

TechCrunch

Neuralink, the Elon Musk-founded company developing implantable chips that can read brain waves, has raised an additional $43 million in venture capital, according to a filing with the SEC. The filing published this week shows the company increased its previous tranche, led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, from $280 million to $323 million in early August. Founded in 2016, Neuralink has devised a sewing machine-like device capable of implanting ultra-thin threads inside the brain.