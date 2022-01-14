Child and man shot in Chatham, fire department says

A young child was in good condition and a man was critically hurt following a shooting on the South Side Thursday night, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Paramedics responded to the intersection of East 79th Street and South Calumet Avenue, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

They took the child to Comer Children’s hospital, and the man to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Merritt said. Both had gunshot wounds.

Merritt did not immediately have additional information.

Police had no information.

Please check back for updates.

