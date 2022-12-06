15-year-old brought gun to school, accidentally shot another student, police say
A 15-year-old has been charged after another student was accidentally shot while at school, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said that a student was shot at Freedom Prep High School on Brownlee Road Monday, December 5.
The injured student went to the school nurse around 12:40 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
During their investigation, Memphis Police determined that another student brought the gun to school and the weapon accidentally went off.
The 15-year-old who brought the gun to school has been charged with reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and carrying a weapon on school property, Memphis Police said.
