Child may have caused fire at German asylum-seeker accommodation

Fire department personnel extinguish a fire in a shelter for asylum seekers in the district of Donau-Ries. Marius Bulling/dpa

A fire in an asylum centre in the south of Germany, which left one dead and a dozen injured, may have been caused by a 5-year-old boy, police said.

Initial investigations indicate that the boy had been playing with a lighter in the accommodation in the Bavarian town of Nördlingen, the police said on Monday. The furnishings in the flat apparently caught fire and the flames then spread to the other flats.

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon and has since been extinguished.

A 64-year-old man reportedly collapsed on the premises and later died in hospital.

According to the police, the man had lived in the neighbouring house and, according to initial findings, had not been in the shelter. It is therefore conceivable that his death was not directly related to the fire. An autopsy is to provide clarity.

Meanwhile the number of people reportedly injured rose to 12 on Monday.

Those affected had suffered smoke inhalation and external injuries, among other things, police said. Some of the injured were treated in hospitals.

Investigations into the cause of the fire continued on Monday.

Around 130 people lived in the residence, police said.

The accommodation was so badly damaged by the fire that the building had to be demolished. The residents are being housed in a hall for the time being.