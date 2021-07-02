Child of Miami firefighter among collapse victims

The bodies of two more people have been found at the site of a partially collapsed condo building near Miami, raising the death toll to 20 people with 128 still missing. A 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was among the victims. (July 2)

    The body of a Miami firefighter's 7-year-old daughter was recovered from the site of a South Florida condo collapse by the search and rescue team he had been assisting, officials said Friday. On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the death toll now stands at 20, with 128 people still considered missing in the wreckage. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed that the child, whose name hasn't been released, was the daughter of a firefighter.

  • Tally of missing in condo collapse falls to 128 after audit

    The tally of the missing in the Florida condominium collapse was substantially reduced Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some people reported missing turned up safe, officials said. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number of missing declined following an audit. In some cases, English and Hebrew names have been offered for the same missing relative, officials have said.

  • Second Florida building evacuated as death toll rises to 22 in condo tower collapse

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The death toll rose to 22 on Friday from the collapse of a Florida condominium tower after the remains of four more victims were found in the rubble, and local officials ordered a second residential complex evacuated after deeming it unsafe. All residents of the second building, Crestview Towers, were told to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems, said Arthur Sorey, city manager for North Miami Beach. The move was considered urgent due to the approach of Hurricane Isla, which is forecast to hit Florida as early as Monday.

  • UPDATE 6-Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency water landing off Hawaii

    A decades-old Boeing Co 737-200 cargo airplane with two people on board made an emergency nighttime landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early on Friday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said. "The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water," the FAA said in a statement. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

  • Era ends, uncertainty looms as U.S. forces quit main Afghanistan base

    KABUL (Reuters) -American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, leaving behind a piece of the World Trade Center they buried 20 years ago in a country that could descend into civil war without them. The quiet departure from Bagram Air Base brought an effective end to the longest war in U.S. history. It came as the Taliban insurgency ramps up its offensive throughout the country after peace talks sputtered.

  • Insurers are making demands of 40-year-old buildings after Surfside condo collapse

    Within days of the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, insurance companies sent letters to owners of condominiums 40 years and older in South Florida, asking for proof that their buildings have passed all inspections, or they will lose their coverage.

