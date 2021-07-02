Child of Miami firefighter among collapse victims

Reuters
SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The death toll rose to 22 on Friday from the collapse of a Florida condominium tower after the remains of four more victims were found in the rubble, and local officials ordered a second residential complex evacuated after deeming it unsafe. All residents of the second building, Crestview Towers, were told to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems, said Arthur Sorey, city manager for North Miami Beach. The move was considered urgent due to the approach of Hurricane Isla, which is forecast to hit Florida as early as Monday.