Child molestation charge filed on Oronogo man

Nov. 4—A charge has been filed and a warrant issued Wednesday for the arrest of an Oronogo man on a charge of molesting a 9-year-old boy.

Branden I. Crane, 27, was charged in Jasper County Circuit Court with third-degree child molestation based on an investigation by Carl Junction police. Court records did not show that the warrant had been served by Thursday afternoon.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge states that Crane touched the boy inappropriately Sept. 8 at a residence in Carl Junction.