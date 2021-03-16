Child molestation suspect violates bond, returns to jail

Patti Dozier, Thomasville Times-Enterprise, Ga.
·1 min read

Mar. 16—THOMASVILLE — A man out of jail on bond in a 2019 child molestation case is back behind bars after being charged with a similar offense during the weekend.

Johnny Jermaine Wyche is charged with child molestation and aggravated stalking in a weekend incident involving a 14-year-old girl.

The 2019 Wyche case has not been disposed of because of COVID-19-related restrictions on court proceedings, said Capt. Tim Watkins, Thomas County Sheriff's Office chief investigator.

"He was charged this weekend for doing the same thing with an underage girl," Watkins said

The investigator said the victim in 2019 was a 12-year-old girl.

Watkins said Wyche has bond conditions calling for him not to be at the residence.

"This weekend he did an immoral act with another child at the residence," Watkins said. "He violated his bond conditions being back at the residence."

The victim told investigators Wyche attempted to have sex with her, Watkins said.

Someone at the residence found 41-year-old Wyche partially-nude in the weekend victim's bedroom, Watkins added.

Wyche is awaiting a first court appearance and bond hearing.

Senior reporter Patti Dozier can be reached at (229) 226-2400, ext. 1820

