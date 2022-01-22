Child molester gets year in jail

Jan. 21—MAPLETON — A Mapleton man who molested a child was sentenced to a year in jail.

Carlton James Ellis, 47, pleaded guilty to felony and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County District Court.

In 2019 a then 11-year-old girl told authorities Ellis had sexually assaulted her multiple times and showed her pornographic videos, according to a court complaint.

Ellis was sentenced Friday to one year in jail and four years probation. The felony charge will be dismissed if he completes those requirements. He also must register as a predatory offender.