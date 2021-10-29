Child molester returns to Miami-Dade in cuffs after hiding for a decade, authorities say

Former psychiatrist Dr. Joan Humberto Marcelino was on the run from the law for years after being charged with molesting young boys in Miami-Dade and Lake County. After 10 years and changes to extradition laws, authorities have brought Marcelino back to answer to the charges.

Marcelino is charged with molesting four teenage boys from Hialeah in Lake and Miami-Dade counties, an arrest warrant read.

Among the charges was one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child 12 to 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child under 16, one count of unlawful sexual activity with specified minor and two counts of traveling to meet a minor for illegal sexual conduct.

In 2010, Clermont police said Marcelino met a 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy in Hialeah — one at a Bally’s gym and the other at a park basketball court.

He drove the boys over 200 miles to his Clermont home where he had sex with them together, authorities said.

While Marcelino was out on bond in Lake County for his actions with those Hialeah boys, he preyed on two other Hialeah teens, the warrant read.

Marcelino had met a 15-year-old and 17-year-old at the same Bally’s gym where he met one of the boys he took to Clermont. After talking with those two, he separately forced them into sexual acts while in his car, the warrant read.

Before authorities could arrest him, Marcelino fled and eventually made his way to the Dominican Republic.

At the time, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office was told Marcelino’s charges for molesting the boys was not extraditable.

In January 2020, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office tried again to extradite Marcelino — this time finding success. Why? The treaty between the United States and the Dominican Republic had changed.

“Ten years have passed since Dr. Joan Humberto Marcelino fled Miami-Dade County to avoid facing criminal charges based on his alleged conduct with minors,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in a statement. “...Dr. Marcelino will now have to face the justice he so long sought to avoid.”

Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez said in a statement, “This case sends a strong message to anyone willing to harm juveniles that the reach of the law enforcement arm is endless, especially when it pertains to child victims.”