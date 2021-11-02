Child molester sentenced to home confinement

Nov. 2—LAKE CRYSTAL — A Lake Crystal man who molested a child was sentenced to home confinement and probation.

Andrew John Teigen, 48, pleaded guilty to felony criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Teigen entered a Norgaard plea, indicating he was too intoxicated to remember sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl this summer.

He was ordered to spend 90 days on electronic home monitoring, followed by five years of probation with conditions including sex offender treatment and no unapproved contact wit juvenile girls. He also must register as a sex offender.

The charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he successfully completes the sentence terms.