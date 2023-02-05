Child molester sentenced to prison following arrest during human trafficking investigation

A Palm Coast man arrested in July during a human trafficking investigation involving children was sentenced to 25 years in Florida State Prison after he pleaded guilty to 26 felony counts.

In July, Peter Strickland, 32, was arrested after investigators discovered that Strickland was soliciting sex acts from juvenile girls, who were possibly as young as 13 years old.

Investigators said Strickland would offer the victims items of value in exchange for sex and would record the encounters.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

During the investigation, Strickland admitted to having sexual relations with victims, ranging in age from 13 to17-years-old, over one dozen times.

Deputies said during the initial investigation evidence was uncovered indicating this case involved human trafficking.

Strickland was arrested for Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors (2nd degree felony).

Read: Breaking: Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in New Smyrna Beach

“This was great work by our Major Case Unit and our Digital Forensics Unit for finding the evidence that got this pervert and human trafficker off the streets,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Anyone who takes away a child’s innocence deserves to be behind bars forever. I hope this arrest will allow some closure to the victims and that they are able to get the help they need. And to anyone who thinks they’ll get away with preying on our children, here’s the reminder that we will not stop until you’re arrested and unable to hurt another child ever again! I would also like to thank Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, specifically their electronics sniffing K-9 for helping us locate the evidence.”

Since his initial arrest, Strickland was charged with additional counts after he confessed during his interview with detectives, and after detectives found videos of sex acts with minors.

Read: Volusia County firefighter hurt during surfing accident dies from injuries, sheriff says

Story continues

On January 25, 2023, Strickland pleaded guilty to 26 felony counts and was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of sex offender probation.

Strickland will also have to register as a sex offender.

“I’m thankful that our detectives and the State Attorney’s Office could bring this case to a close, especially during Human Trafficking Awareness Month,” said Staly. “This pervert will spend the next 25 years in prison where he can’t prey on any more young children. We also hope that knowing the offender will spend 25 years in prison will help the victims recover from their trauma and the innocence he took away from them.”

Read: Death investigation underway after Stetson University student was found unresponsive, police say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.