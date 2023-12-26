Child, mother still missing: Amber Alert continues

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood police are still searching for a mother and a 1-year-old child after a stabbing and an Amber Alert was issued on Christmas Eve.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, officers are looking for 29-year-old Ariel Monae Walters in connection to the stabbing of her husband, who is the 1-year-old’s father.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene on Christmas Eve, there was a man in Lakewood Park with stab wounds to his torso. The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center and is in critical condition.

An Amber Alert was issued around noon on Sunday when the stabbing happened. A warrant for attempted aggravated murder has been issued for Ariel Monae in connection with the stabbing in a Lakewood park.

Walters and her 1-year-old child, Choice, have not yet been found.

According to police on Dec. 25, investigators were able to get in contact with Walters. They told her, “Take the child to a family member. Drop the child off and the police will be able to check on the child’s welfare.”

Lakewood police ask that anyone with information call 216-521-6773.

