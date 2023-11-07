Child’s name released in deadly Cincinnati drive-by shooting

The name of the 11-year-old child killed in Friday’s night shooting in Cincinnati has been released.

Dominic Davis, 11, has been identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as the boy shot and killed just before 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

He was killed after someone in a dark sedan fired 22 shots into a crowd of adults and children playing near Laurel Playground.

Five others were hurt by gunfire, including four children.

A 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and a 53-year-old were also wounded by bullets, WCPO said.

Three of the victims were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital while two were taken to UC Medical Center. Most have been released.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge is asking for those responsible to turn themselves in, WCPO reports.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Cincinnati Police homicide unit at 513-352-3542.