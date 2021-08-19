Child neglect case leads to 6-year sentence

Aug. 19—A Terre Haute woman was sentenced Thursday to six years on work release after pleading guilty to child neglect and obstruction of justice.

Holly Cota, 30, is required to complete a dual diagnosis program and could be transferred to probation in September, according to terms of a plea agreement and sentencing by Judge Sarah Mullican in Vigo Superior Court 3.

Cota has already been placed in the work release program at Vigo County Community Corrections and has participated in drug treatment and mental health programs.

Cota was charged in connection with the January 2019 abuse to her toddler son by her then-boyfriend.

Scott A. Edwards was sentenced in August 2019 to 28 years in prison on charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both of which are Level 3 felonies.

Cota and Edwards were charged after Cota took her son to Union Hospital with multiple injuries to his head and abdomen. An examination showed the child's tongue was split in the middle and the tip of his tongue was missing. The child also had severe bruising to his scrotum.

Police said Cota admitted she was not truthful when questioned about the injuries to her son, and said she was initially afraid to take the child for medical treatment because of his condition.

During Thursday's hearing, the child's father testified his son has recovered from his injuries and is doing well.

