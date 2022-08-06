Child overdoses after using straw with drugs on it, MPD says

A child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Friday afternoon after overdosing at her home in Soulsville.

Memphis Police officers were called to a home on Regent Place around 1:45 p.m.

The toddler appeared to have come into contact with “a straw with ‘drugs’ on it,” police said.

The girl is listed as critical but stable, according to police.

Police said no arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: