Child playing with gun shoots and kills 44-year-old woman on Milwaukee's northwest side

A gun that a 10-year-old was playing with fired and killed a 44-year-old woman on Milwaukee's northwest side Monday.

Police said they have not made any arrests “at this time” and are forwarding the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The incident was reported at 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street, in the Melody View neighborhood.

The shooting comes as the city nears the homicide record after breaking it each of the last two years. Through Sunday, the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office reported 195 homicides.

The record set last year is 196.

Where to find free gun locks

All Milwaukee Fire Department stations and health centers run by the Milwaukee Health Department also hand out free gun locks. Directories for fire stations and health centers are available online.

The Milwaukee Police Department encourages residents to keep firearms out of the reach of children and outfitted with a gun lock.

How to safely store guns

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, roughly a third of U.S. homes with children have guns, and even young toddlers are capable of finding unlocked guns and are strong enough to pull the trigger.

In homes with guns, the likelihood of an accidental death by a gun is four times higher. The most effective way to prevent unintentional shootings is the absence of guns in homes.

But for those that do have them, the academy recommends guns be locked away and ammunition locked and stored separately. Children and teens should not be able to unlock the boxes that store firearms and guns that are loaded and unlocked should not be stored in a car or anywhere else on your property.

The academy recommends guns be unloaded any time they are set down.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Child playing with gun kills 44-year-old woman in Milwaukee