Child playing with matches started fire at Rowan County home, investigators say

A child playing with matches is being blamed for a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the fire started at a home on McGee Street near Northdale Avenue.

ALSO READ: Man escapes with burns after car bursts into flames in Gastonia

They say the child poured water on the fire to try and put it out but by then, it was too late.

Officials said no one was hurt in the incident.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: Large response to early morning fire at University City apartment complex)