Child porn arrest leads to Adam Westbrook 'no longer associated' with Outagamie County, school districts

APPLETON - Two Fox Cities school districts and Outagamie County have ended their association with former Outagamie County Human Resources Director Adam Westbrook as a result of his arrest in Sauk County last Friday.

The 34-year-old Neenah man has not yet been charged, according to public court records, but the Sauk County Sheriff's Office Friday recommended felony charges of four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Post-Crescent typically doesn't identify suspects until they've been charged but is identifying Westbrook because he was a public employee.

Westbrook 'no longer associated' with the county after resigning Saturday

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson told The Post-Crescent Tuesday that Westbrook had resigned from his position as Outagamie County human resources director as of Saturday and is "no longer associated" with the county.

Nelson added, "We will continue to cooperate with authorities and do all we can to assist in the investigation."

Before being hired by the county last September, Westbrook had also worked for the cities of Neenah and Sheboygan.

Westbrook volunteered in Menasha and Kaukauna schools before arrest; districts terminate relationship with him

Before his arrest, Westbrook had volunteered at both Menasha Joint School District and the Kaukauna Area School Districts, assisting them with theater productions.

On Tuesday, MJSD superintendent Matt Zimmerman said Westbrook was no longer associated with the school and provided The Post-Crescent with the statement he gave to parents last Friday:

"This afternoon we were made aware of pending charges against Adam Westbrook. Adam Westbrook was assigned as an at-will co-curricular advisor for the Menasha High School musical. We are shocked by the charges. Mr. Adam Westbrook will not be assisting further with the musical. We will continue to cooperate with authorities and do all that we can to assist in the investigation. Counselors are available for students who may struggle upon hearing this difficult news."

The same day, KASD superintendent Mike Slowinski also provided a statement to The Post-Crescent, also sent to parents last Friday:

"This afternoon, we were made aware of pending charges in Sauk County against Adam Westbrook. Mr. Westbrook was the assistant director for the River View musical this year. Moving forward, he will no longer be assisting with the musical. We will continue to monitor the situation in Sauk County."

Contributing: Sophia Voight.

Rebecca Loroff is an education reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Adam Westbrook ends roles with county, Fox Cities schools after arrest