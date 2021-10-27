Child porn, assault with intent to kill charges filed against county men

Max Bryan, The Norman Transcript, Okla.
·2 min read

Oct. 27—Editor's note: This article contains details concerning sex crimes and domestic violence.

A Norman man is accused of possessing more than 300 sexually exploitative images of children.

Matthew Wayne Ross, 33, was charged Oct. 5 in Cleveland County District Court with two counts of aggravated possession of child pornography, procuring, producing, distributing or possessing juvenile pornography and pattern of criminal offenses, according to the probable cause affidavit. The charges were filed before he was arrested, according to court records.

Police discovered in September that Ross had created a dropbox account to hold "well over 100 images and videos" of the exploitative content, according to the probable cause affidavit.

During an interview with detectives, Ross said he viewed porn, including child exploitation images and videos, on a regular basis.

He said these images were likely on his cellular devices, the affidavit states.

Detectives found more than 100 such images in a Dropbox account, more than 200 images and videos on a cellphone connected to Ross found in Oklahoma County and 11 such images on a cellphone at Ross' home in Norman, the affidavit states.

Ross' preliminary hearing conference is Nov. 16, according to records.

David Michael Juarez

Norman police arrested a man accused of trying to strangle a woman to death.

David Michael Juarez, 34, of Noble was charged Oct. 22 with felony assault and battery with intent to kill and threatening to perform an act of violence and misdemeanor disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call.

He was initially arrested Oct. 20 on suspicion of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor, according to the police affidavit.

The listed victim told police Juarez strangled her until she felt like she lost consciousness. She needed medical attention because of possible internal injuries Juarez caused, the affidavit states.

Police saw the woman had several bruises and scratches on her body, the affidavit states.

Juarez' preliminary hearing conference is Nov. 16, according to records.

