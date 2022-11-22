Child porn case awaits feds charging decision

Nov. 21—Federal prosecutors will decide on new charges against a McAlester man accused of possessing more than a hundred images of child pornography after Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Nathan Rex Upton, 33, was charged in state court in October with aggravated possession of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

A motion Upton's attorneys filed in early November to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction states he is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and falls subject to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling of McGirt v. Oklahoma.

Pittsburg County Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin granted the motion to dismiss Nov. 18 and ordered Upton to be held in the Pittsburg County Jail for 30 days to give the federal government time to file charges in federal court.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department received a tip from the U.S. Secret Service an individual, identified as Upton, was "involved in selling and receiving child pornography."

A warrant was then served by PCSO deputies with agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, other deputies, and the McAlester Police Department at Upton's residence that shares an address of a home daycare located on East Comanche Avenue in McAlester.

The affidavit states Upton answered the door when law enforcement knocked and "began stepping back into the house" before he was taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, Upton yelled to a woman inside the residence to "unplug" his equipment.

The report states law enforcement found inside a room belonging to Upton books with drawn illustrations depicting "juvenile subjects having sex with adults" and a "large number of flash drives along with several laptop computers and tablets."

In a separate room, law enforcement found "21 bankers boxes of anime books" that depicted "juveniles having sex with adults along with naked pictures of juveniles."

"Some of the books were bought and some were going to be sold by looking at prepared shipping labels," the affidavit states.

A desktop computer tower that was in Upton's room was seized during the warrant service and will be analyzed by federal agents, the report states.

Upton was also charged with possessing prescription medication that was not prescribed to him, the affidavit states.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com