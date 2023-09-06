Child porn case suspended after incompetency finding

Sep. 6—MANKATO — A man accused of child pornography possession earlier this year was recently found incompetent to proceed in his court case.

Jaden Patrick Fischer Hanks, 19, was charged with three felonies related to the accusation in April in Blue Earth County District Court. Felony and gross misdemeanor charges get suspended after an incompetency finding, while misdemeanor charges get dismissed.

A criminal complaint alleged a detective traced explicit files involving a minor to an email linked to Hanks. Investigators reported discovering the files while serving a search warrant at his rural Blue Earth County residence.

In July, a judge ordered a mental health evaluation to be conducted on Hanks. The court-ordered examination results came back on Aug. 22, leading to a finding of incompetency to be filed in court Tuesday.

The finding received no objection from either the defense or prosecution.

After incompetency findings, courts order prepetition screenings to determine whether someone should be civilly committed. County or state agencies must update the court on a defendant's mental condition at least every six months.

