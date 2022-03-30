Child porn charge leads to federal indictment

Mar. 30—ASHLAND — An Ashland man who has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center for about 18 months has now been indicted by federal authorities on a child pornography charge.

Mark Anthony Nolan Jr., 40, of Ashland, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury sitting in London on a sole count of possession of child sexual abuse imagery. It should be noted the feds spelled his name "Nolen" in the indictment.

Nolan was charged way back on Sept. 15, 2020, after Ashland Police carried out a search warrant at a home on Carl Perkins Drive, based on information uncovered through a cybertip received by West Virginia State Police.

Court records show officers found several cell phones at Nolan's home containing child sexual abuse imagery.

In late September 2020, he was indicted on 15 counts of possession of child porn in state court — since those are class D felonies, he could've received a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Under the new federal charge, he faces up to 10 years in prison or up to 20 years in prison if the child depicted in the imagery is prepubescent. Under federal sentences, the inmate must serve 85% of his or her sentence behind bars before becoming eligible for a halfway house or other arrangement.

