Child porn charges added against Clermont gym owner; he's already facing state charges

CLERMONT — Cheerleading coach and gym owner Vigiland D’Haiti, who was arrested in March on three lascivious molestation charges, has now been indicted on federal porn charges, including exploiting his victims in videos.

D’Haiti, 39, is the co-owner of the World Cheer Center in Clermont with Kelly D’Haiti.

A redacted Clermont Police arrest affidavit in March describes some parents and students beginning to realize at the first of the year that he had been inappropriately “touching” two girls since September. One victim reported being abused in 2014-2015.

The document describes him hugging girls from the side so he could discretely fondle them. He would also manipulate his victims on Snapchat, saying things like “You don’t love me?” And “You’re my favorite.”

One girl has reported being groped in 2014 and 2015 while volunteering to help at his gym.

He would also have his victims sit on his lap and touch him, according to the affidavit.,

The document said one girl reported inappropriate touching to Clermont Police in 2017 but prosecutors dropped the charge.

Detectives have now requested records from Orange County, where he was a teacher.

Federal authorities seized his cellphone after he was arrested on the state charges. The phone contained a Private Photo Vault app, which was used to store images of children being sexually exploited, according to the Middle Florida District U.S. Attorney’s Office, “…including images of minor victims who were personally known to D’Haiti through the cheerleading gym that he owned in Clermont.”

The federal indictment has charged him with one count of possessing images and videos of children being sexually exploited, one count of production of child sexual abuses images and videos, and one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison on count one, 15 to 30 years on count two, and 10 years to life on the enticement charge. He also faces up to a lifetime of supervised release.

The state charges are second-degree felonies, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The federal case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, along with Clermont and Winter Garden police departments.

Anyone with information should contact 1-866-DHS-2423 or filling out an online tip form at https://www.ice.gov/webform/ice-tip-form.

The gym’s website said D’Haiti has been involved in cheerleading for 20 years and has helped teams become state and national champions.

