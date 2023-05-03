Child-porn charges bring years in prison for two South Jersey men

CAMDEN – Two South Jersey men have received prison terms for federal child pornography offenses.

Ryan Osinski, 33, of Cherry Hill and Joseph Cooper, 76, of Williamstown each received 10-year prison terms at separate hearings in Camden federal court on Tuesday.

Cooper, who also was ordered to pay restitution of $73,000, admitted guilt in September to possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

Ruling: Appeals court rebuffs inmate Pennsauken man convicted of robbing stores at 19 must serve 37-year prison sentence

The prison term was the mandatory minimum for Cooper, who previously served a three-year term for another child pornography crime.

An October 2020 raid at his Main Street home allegedly found more than 50 videos and 200 images showing the sexual abuse of preteens.

Osinski, who had faced a mandatory minimum term of five years, pled guilty in November to distributing videos and images of child sexual abuse.

He was arrested in October 2021 after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Osinski was identified at that time as an Air Force non-commissioned officer.

Each man also is to spend 10 years on supervised release.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Joseph Cooper, Ryan Osinski learn consequences of child-porn pleas