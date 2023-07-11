After child porn charges dropped, former Gators QB Jalen Kitna enters transfer portal

Less than a week after child pornography charges were dropped against him, former Florida Gators redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Kitna entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, had the charges dropped as part of a plea deal where he pled no contest to two charges of disorderly conduct, ESPN reported.

The Gators immediately dismissed Kitna after Gainesville Police arrested him on Nov. 30 “and charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography,” ESPN reported.

As part of the plea deal, Kitna does not face jail time and won’t have to register as a sex offender, but is on probation for one year, The Alligator reported.

ESPN reported, police alleged “Kitna shared two images of young girls being sexually abused via social media and later said they had found three more images on his phone of two nude young girls in a shower.”

In court on July 5, Kitna apologized to family, friends and people that care about him, The Alligator reported.

The University of Florida banned Kitna from campus until 2025, the outlet reported.