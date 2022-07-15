Child porn charges leveled against Raymond man who was sentenced on similar charges in February

Jul. 15—WILLMAR

— A Raymond man is facing a second case of possessing and disseminating child pornography in Kandiyohi County while still on probation for the first.

Riley Benjamin Tuve, 24, faces four felony charges of possessing pornographic works involving minors and four felony charges of disseminating pornograhic works.

He made his first appearance July 12 in Kandiyohi County District Court. Bail was set at $75,000 for unconditional release and $5,000 for release with conditions.

Tuve is currently serving 30 days in the Kandiyohi County Jail as part of the sentence for a previous conviction for possessing and disseminating pornographic works involving minors.

As a result of the first conviction, Tuve is required to register as a predatory offender.

According to court records, a Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office detective was notified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

about four images uploaded to the Snapchat social media app on Dec. 26, 2021.

The email address on the Snapchat account belonged to Tuve, but the name and date of birth on it were not his. The images had been uploaded from an IP address registered to Tuve's address. The phone number connected to the account belonged to Tuve.

The detective reviewed the four images, which appeared to contain images of pre-pubescent girls in sexually suggestive poses.

Authorities searched Tuve's home in March, and a cellphone and computer tower were seized. Tuve later agreed to speak with law enforcement.

According to court records, he said he did not have access to Wi-Fi and had not been on social media sites. He insisted he had not uploaded sexual images of children and knew he wasn't supposed to have the cellphone.

During a search of the cell phone and computer tower seized from his home, another image of an alleged underage girl was found, and multiple pornographic images and videos of apparent adults were found on Tuve's phone. Dates on the images were between November 2020 and March 2022.

In the earlier case, Tuve was sentenced to five years on probation and a stayed two-year prison sentence in February. He was ordered to spend 30 days in jail starting in February and another 30 days beginning July 1.

As part of his probation, he was ordered to undergo psychological-sexual evaluation, remain law-abiding and register as a predatory offender. He was to have no unsupervised contact with minor females.

Tuve was to have monitoring software in place on any devices with access to the internet and provide all passwords to his probation officer.