Child porn convict from NW Indiana dies in federal prison
A child pornography convict from Northwest Indiana died in a federal prison. Right now, details about his death are not being disclosed by Bureau of Prisons officials.
Xbox's next Developer_Direct showcase will include the official reveal of MachineGames' Indiana Jones title.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
A rogue post from the SEC's official X account said bitcoin ETFs had been approved. The regulator said the tweet was the result of a "compromised" account."
Qualcomm's keynote, which will detail more about what’s new for its anticipated AI-powered chip, will happen on January 10 at 5pm ET.
Tack One, a Singapore-based startup, wants to help make sure your kids, elderly parents and pets are safe with AI-powered location technology. Today, the company unveiled its new generation of GPS device, Tack GPS Plus, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The startup launched its GPS tracker in 2021 to address the pain point of the short battery life on the market and lower the tracking service cost, making location tracking extremely affordable.
Boeing’s efforts to get its grounded 737–9 Max back in service hit a snag after the Federal Aviation Administration deemed its remediation efforts lacking.
The drive-through coffee chain has an ambitious plan of reaching 4,000 locations nationwide.
The zoo reassured the public that the attack did not impact animal wellbeing and support staff, but it was still determining possible consequences for human visitors.
Microsoft today announced that it has worked with the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) to use its Azure Quantum Elements service to whittle down millions of potential new battery materials to only a few -- with one of them now in the prototype stage. Now, before you get too excited about the "quantum" part of "Azure Quantum Elements" (and why wouldn't you -- it's in the name, after all), let's get this out of the way first: No quantum computer was used in this project.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump’s appeals hearing, Michigan’s football championship and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Strategists see upcoming earnings reports as an important test of whether stocks' dismal performance in 2024 will continue in the weeks ahead.
It will retail for $350 when it launches this summer.
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.
There is also a controller-wand as well as a smaller peripheral, similar in size to a ring. The new hardware is apparently aimed at creators and artists who manipulate and craft products in virtual spaces.
Two Fed officials made it clear Monday that it was too early to declare that inflation had been defeated, pouring cold water on Wall Street hopes for a rate cut soon.