Child porn defendant takes a plea

Jun. 22—LOCKPORT — A Lockport man pleaded guilty Tuesday to making a piece of child pornography featuring a 5-year-old for his own use.

Zachery R. Wilson, 26, of 60 Gabriel Drive, was charged with two sex crimes this past March: possession of a sexual performance by a child and use of a child in a sexual performance.

The first charge was dropped by the Niagara County District Attorney's Office after Wilson agreed to plea guilty to the latter charge.

During Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek's questioning of Wilson to determine whether he understood his decision, Wilson's family reacted by shaking their heads over one of his answers. Wilson said he had attended college level courses, but in reality he'd only graduated from high school.

Wojtaszek informed defense attorney Scott Stopa of the situation in the gallery and he took a moment to hear their concerns.

Also, Wilson asked for more time to consult with his attorney, which was granted. In May, Wilson had been found competent to stand trial or accept a plea offer.

The charge to which Wilson pleaded guilty carries a possible penalty of 3-1/2 to 15 years in prison. Wilson won't be eligible for early release until he completes 85% of his sentence. Upon his release he'll have to register as a sex offender, the level to be determined just before his release, and he'll be under parole supervision for 5 to 15 years.

Prior to his arrest, Wilson worked as a lunch monitor at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School. The victim was not a student, Lockport Chief of Police Steve Abbott said previously.

Wilson's sentencing hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23.

District Attorney Brian Seaman said his office would not comment on the case until then.