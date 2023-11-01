Child porn falls from the ceiling in office of convicted former attorney, PA cops say

A former attorney already convicted in a child pornography case is now facing more charges involving some previous victims, as well as new ones, Pennsylvania authorities say.

Patrick Lomax, who according to Patch.com was a former criminal defense attorney in Media, Pennsylvania, was convicted in January after investigators said he secretly recorded child sex acts in his home. He was sentenced in July to five to 10 years in prison, court documents show.

But as workers cleaned his former office in August, authorities said, they uncovered more evidence of Lomax’s alleged crimes.

Delaware County investigators said a shoebox fell from the ceiling as workers removed ceiling tiles. It contained two external hard drives and dozens of CDs, many of them with labels depicting pornography, according to an Oct. 30 affidavit.

One hard drive revealed “videos of the same victims to which Lomax was already charged for and convicted who were secretly recorded while engaging or attempting to engage in sexual activity inside a bedroom at his residence,” authorities said.

Other material included never-before-seen video of a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl engaging in sexual activity, unaware they were being recorded, according to court records.

The CDs contained more than 1,000 images of child porn, many of which included files of girls being sexually assaulted by men, the criminal complaint said.

Lomax, 45, is now charged with 20 counts each of child porn possession and criminal use of communication facility, court records show. He is also charged with two new counts of photographing a child sex act and three counts of invasion of privacy.

He was first arrested in 2020 when a man found two cameras in his bedroom that were used to record him having sex, according to the The Delaware County Daily Times. He is accused of secretly taping the victim since 2015, with other victims also recorded without their knowledge.

“This is one of the most disgusting and disturbing crimes imaginable, videotaping children in sexual encounters,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said at the time, WPVI reported.

Lomax’s January sentencing required 10 years of probation after his incarceration is complete, records show. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Media is about 12 miles southwest of Philadelphia.

Elementary school music teacher is caught with child porn, Alabama cops say

Online tip leads to child sex abuse material on Florida deputy’s phone, cops say

Children’s program bus driver took photos of toddler to trade for child porn, feds say