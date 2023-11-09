Child porn found on Deer Creek bus diver’s computer during arrest

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — Court documents revealed new information into the arrest of a Deer Creek Public Schools bus driver arrested on a complaint of possessing child pornography.

“We found numerous amounts of child pornography on his computer and devices,” Emily Ward, public information officer with the Edmond Police Department.

Deer Creek school bus driver, 73-year-old Timothy Olson, has been accused of downloading child pornography.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Edmond police began their investigation are receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in January. There were nude images of children ranging from 8 to 10 years old.

“Our detectives went ahead and took that on and investigated this individual,” said Ward.

Court documents said they traced the pornographic images of young girls back to Olson.

While serving a search warrant at his northwest Oklahoma City home, Olson had over 70 browser windows open showing dozens of young girls.

“Children are vulnerable, especially on the Internet, and its a place for people like this to easily take advantage of them,” said Ward.

Deer Creek Public Schools told News 4 that the allegations “very concerning”. They also said all employees are required to go through a thorough background check through the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation before employment and that the safety of their students is their top priority.

Olson is in the Oklahoma County Jail and is facing charges of aggravated possession of child pornography.

Edmond PD said they don’t think any students at Deer Creek were victims, but if you think your child may have been a victim of these acts, contact them immediately.

