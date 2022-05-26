Child porn investigation leads to arrest of Turlock man

A Turlock man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation connected him to the sending and receiving of explicit media involving children, police said.

Turlock Police Department tech crimes detectives executed a search warrant on Wednesday for an online account suspected of sending and receiving child pornography. The police action was based on a February tip from the National Center from Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives identified a user and location for the data, and a second search warrant was served in the 2400 block of Mountain Springs Drive.

Timothy Ryan Burnham, 44, was interviewed at the home about his possible involvement with the crimes and then was arrested.

He was booked into the Stanislaus County jail on preliminary felony charges of possession of child pornography and sending or receiving obscene matter depicting minors.

Burnham may be facing additional future charges depending on the outcome of a search of his electronic devices recovered during the search.

Turlock police said none of the victims appear to be local.

The Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation call Detective Tim Redd at 209-664-7325. People also can contact the Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.