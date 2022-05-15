Child porn investigation reveals Arby’s worker peeing in milkshakes, Washington cops say

A child porn investigation took another disgusting turn when Vancouver police officers found a video of a man peeing in milkshake mix at an Arby’s restaurant, Washington authorities reported.

The man, a night manager at the restaurant, told police he urinated in the milkshake mix for sexual gratification at least twice, Vancouver police said in a news release.

Police found no indication that Arby’s or other employees were aware of the incidents.

Investigators are seeking anyone who bought a milkshake at the 221 NE 104th Ave. restaurant on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31, the release said.

They ask that anyone with a receipt or verified transaction information contact detective Robert Givens at robert.givens@cityofvancouver.us.

Detectives in a child porn investigation contacted the man May 10, the release said. He admitted downloading and distributing child pornography, police said.

A search of his phone and other digital devices uncovered “dozens of photos and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children,” the release said.

The search also uncovered a video of the man urinating in milkshake mix containers, police said.

The man faces charges of possessing and distributing child pornography and assault, the release said. Detectives are still investigating his digital devices.

Vancouver is a city of 195,000 people just north of Portland, Oregon.

