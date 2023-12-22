Child porn lawsuit over Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ album cover can proceed, appeals court rules

A lawsuit over a naked baby on the cover of Nirvana’s 1991 “Nevermind” album can proceed, an appeals court ruled.

Plaintiff Spencer Elden claims he was a victim of child pornography after his image was used on Nirvana’s seminal second studio album. The complaint was dismissed by a federal judge in California last year, ruling it hadn’t been filed within the 10-year statute of limitations.

But on Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed the lower court ruling writing that each republication of the image could “constitute a new personal injury” to Elden.

Writing for the three-judge panel, Judge Sandra Segal Ikuta noted that, just like victims of defamation, “victims of child pornography may suffer a new injury upon the republication of the pornographic material.”

A conclusion that is “consistent with the Supreme Court’s view that every viewing of child pornography is a repetition of the victim’s abuse,” Ikuta added.

Elden, who’s now in his early 30s, was photographed naked in a pool at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center in Pasadena, Calif. for what would soon become one of popular culture’s most iconic and recognized album covers.

The photograph shows 4-month-old Elden floating underwater and reaching for a superimposed dollar bill hanging from a fish hook.

After embracing the notoriety until his mid-20s, Elden changed his mind as he got older. In August 2021 he filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the photo violated child pornography laws by displaying a sexualized image of a minor.

“The broad distribution of Spencer’s child pornography has caused him severe harm, including physical, emotional, reputational and financial harm,” the lawsuit alleged.

The suit was tossed on a technicality early last year and refiled a few days later. It was then dismissed after a district court judge ruled he had waited too long to file his complaint.

Thursday’s decision reversing that ruling will now send the case back to a lower court.

Elden still must prove the image constitutes child pornography, which was “not at issue in this appeal,” the judges wrote.

Nirvana attorney Bert Deixle called the ruling a “procedural setback,” adding his team will continue to defend “this meritless case with vigor and expect to prevail.”

With News Wire Services