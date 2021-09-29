Child porn leads to five years in prison for Janesville man

Sep. 29—MADISON — A Janesville man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday for receiving child pornography.

U.S. District Judge William Conley also sentenced Brian Garbe, 47, to 10 years of supervised release after his prison time, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Garbe had been charge with three counts of child porn possession. He pleaded guilty to one of those counts in June, as part of a plea agreement.

Five years was the mandatory minimimum sentence for the offense.

Conley said Garbe made a horrendous decision to access child porn but found his conduct mitigated by his military service and mental health problems, according to the release.

The plea agreement included a recommendation that the court give Garbe the maximum available sentence reduction for acceptance of responsibility.

Garbe bought child pornography from a "hidden" website dedicated to the exploitation of children three times in 2016, according court documents. He also visited the website numerous times between September 2015 and March 2018.

Agents searched electronic devices found in Garbe's home in 2018, and found more than 1,000 images and videos depicting child pornography.

The charge against Garbe was the result of an investigation conducted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations; Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and Janesville police.