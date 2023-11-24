Child porn possession among Boyd indictments

Nov. 24—ASHLAND — A grand jury in Boyd County indicted a Sandy Hook man on a number of charges, including 10 counts of child porn possession.

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

-Matthew E. Nelson, of Sandy Hook, was indicted on 10 counts of possession/viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor between 12 and 18 years old, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, using electronic means for the purpose of procuring or promoting the use of a minor in sexual activity, and three counts of promoting a minor under 16 years of age in a sexual performance. Nelson's cash bond was set at $250,000.

-Christopher Lee Cantrell, of Ashland, was indicted on receiving stolen property of less than $500 but not greater than $1,000, first-degree possession of heroin, first-degree possession of fentanyl and first-degree possession of methamphetamine.

-Rebecca Ann Jones, of Rush, was indicted on first-degree possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.

-Dustin L. Cowman, of Washington, Ohio, was indicted on theft by unlawful taking/disposition ($1,000 or more, but under $10,000).

-Edward S. Holmes Jr., of Ironton, was indicted on third-degree burglary.

(606) 326-2657 — ajohnson@dailyindependent.com