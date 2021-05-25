Child porn possession arrest made

May 24—GREENSBURG — On May 21, 2021, the Decatur County Sheriff's Office conducted a crimes against a child investigation involving the possession of child pornography.

As a result of the investigation, Eric Klosterkemper, 33, address not listed, was arrested by Decatur County Sheriff's deputies on two counts of possession of child pornography, which are Level 5 felonies in the State of Indiana.

Klosterkemper was remanded to the Decatur County Detention Center.

No further information on this matter has been made available at this time.

As with all suspects, Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant said Klosterkemper is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. — Information provided