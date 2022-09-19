Child porn sentence: Convicted sex offender from Oshkosh given 10 years in federal prison

OSHKOSH – A convicted sex-offender has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on charges related to child pornography.

Matheau P. Martinez, 38, of Oshkosh was sentenced Friday by Green Bay-based Senior District Judge William Griesbach for possessing and distributing images and videos of child pornography.

Griesbach noted the serious nature of the charge, the effect such crimes have on their victims and the need for just punishment. Martinez will spend the remainder of his life on supervised release. He will continue to be required to register as a sex offender.

Winnebago County sheriff's deputies and Milwaukee-based FBI agents arrested Martinez while investigating the receipt and distribution of child porn via BitTorrent file sharing networks between March and May.

Martinez was on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry based on a 2014 conviction for causing mental harm to a child.

Attorney Daniel Humble prosecuted the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The effort was launched in May 2006.

Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, and to identify and rescue victims.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Convicted sex offender from Oshkosh given 10 years in federal prison