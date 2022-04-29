Child porn suspect in county court

Apr. 29—A Lockport man who's accused of possessing and creating child pornography will undergo a mental health evaluation to assess his ability to stand trial or accept a plea deal. He'll be kept in custody at Niagara County Jail for the entirety of the process.

In a Thursday appearance before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, attorney Scott Stopa asked that his client, Zachery R. Wilson, 26, of 60 Gabriel Drive, be evaluated before any more legal action is taken.

Wojtaszek granted the evaluation and Wilson is scheduled to return to court on May 26.

On March 5, Wilson was charged with two felonies, use of a child in a sexual performance and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Grundy has offered Wilson a deal to plead guilty to one lesser felony charge, use of a child in a sexual performance as sexual motivation. Wilson can respond to the offer if and when he's assessed as ready for trial.

Prior to his arrest, Wilson was employed as a lunch monitor at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School.

According to Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott, the victim in Wilson's criminal case was not from the school.