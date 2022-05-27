Child porn suspect declared competent for trial

May 27—A Lockport man has been declared competent to stand trial in Niagara County Court on child pornography charges.

County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek on Thursday determined that Zachery Wilson, 26, of 60 Gabriel Drive, is able to understand the charges against him, based on an evaluation by Dr. Melissa Heffler and Dr. Brian Joseph in Niagara County Jail.

Wilson is charged with two felonies, use of a child in a sexual performance and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Grundy has offered Wilson a plea deal in which he would be charged with one count of use of a child in a sexual performance that was sexually motivated. That's a lesser felony carrying a penalty of up to 15 years in prison. If Wilson accepts the deal, he would waive his right to indictment by a grand jury as well as his right to appeal.

Grundy said that if Wilson does not accept the plea deal, multiple charges could be added in his case.

Wilson is being represented by attorney Scott Stopa, who asked for a three-week postponement in proceedings while he consults with his client. He also asked that the case not be brought before a grand jury until Wilson considers the plea deal.

Prior to his arrest on March 4, Wilson was a lunch monitor at Emmett Belknap Intermediate School.

The child that Wilson is accused of filming is not from the school, Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott said.

Wilson is scheduled to return to county court on June 21.