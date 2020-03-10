Child porn suspect prints sexually explicit photos at Walgreens, Kentucky police say

A Kentucky man is accused of printing photos of naked underage girls at a Walgreens, police say.

Christopher Davis, 33, printed 15 photos from his cell phone at the store in Henderson, a city in western Kentucky near the Indiana border, according to court documents.

Nine of the pictures appeared to depict a “very young” girl’s breast and vaginal area, police said. Her age was estimated to be about 7 or 8 years old, police said.

A few days later, Davis met with investigators at the police department. He had two cell phones with him, police said. Police seized the phones and executed a warrant to search them.

Both phones had photos of nude children, including pictures of girls as young as 3 or 4 years old, police said. They also included animated pictures of young girls engaged in sex acts, police said.

Davis was arrested last week on a charge of possessing or viewing matter that portrays sexual performance by a minor, according to court records.

