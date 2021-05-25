Child porn trial underway in Limestone

May 25—The trial of an Athens man accused of having 10 images of child pornography in his possession is underway in Limestone County, an official said Monday.

Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones said a jury was set to be struck Monday afternoon in the trial of William Blake Ford. Ford, 47, was arrested in July 2017 after an investigation by the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

He was initially arrested on four counts of possession of child pornography and released the next day on $20,000 bond. Court documents said Ford had images of "nude prepubescent white females" in January 2017.

A Limestone County grand jury indicted Ford in October 2017 on those four charges plus six others. After submitting a letter to the Limestone County Circuit Court in which he said he was kept in jail and did not get to appear before a judge within 72 hours of his arrest, Ford was released from the indictment arrest on $25,000 bond.

If convicted of the charges, Ford faces between one and 10 years in prison per charge.