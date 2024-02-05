Child pornographer gets state prison sentence

Feb. 5—An admitted child pornographer has been sentenced by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to up to a decade in state prison and has been classified by as a sexually violent predator.

In August 2022, Pennsylvania State Police charged Benjamin R. Geer Jr. with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication device. He was charged by police for possessing images of child pornography involving indecent assault and nudity.

Geer, 64, of Cambridge Springs, received multiple images between of pornographic images of children between March 18 and June 16, 2022, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty in April 2023 in county court to two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

He was sentenced by Judge Mark Stevens in January of this year to serve a total of five to 10 years in state prison followed by one year of probation.

Stevens did give Geer 540 days of pre-sentence jail credit. Geer also was classified as a sexually violent predator following an assessment by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board. As a sexually violent predator, he will be subject to lifetime registration with law enforcement upon his release from prison.

Geer also was ordered by Stevens to pay $200 in fines and $661.25 in court costs.