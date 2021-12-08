Child pornography charge carries maximum of 40 years in prison for Watertown man

A Watertown man was found guilty on one county of receipt and distribution of child pornography as a result of a federal jury trial in Aberdeen at the end of November.

Vincent Michael Perez, 36, faces up to 40 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, a lifetime of supervised release and up to a $5,200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Sentencing has been scheduled for May 23, 2022.

Perez was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 17, 2020. He was found to have knowingly received and distributed child pornography using a MeWe social media account in August 2019. He also uploaded images to the same account.

A law enforcement investigation was conducted after receiving a tip generated by MeWe. The Watertown Police Department tracked Perez's internet use history and found his account contained numerous child pornography files that were shared with others.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Watertown man found guilty of receipt, distribution, transportation of child porn