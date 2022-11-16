Child pornography charge sent to court after former priest waives preliminary hearing

Nov. 16—WILKES-BARRE — A registered sex offender and former Catholic priest waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday, sending his child pornography case onto Luzerne County Court.

Robert Michael Timchak Jr., 56, will face single felony counts of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility. Four counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts were withdrawn.

Timchak, who had been living in Luzerne at the time of his arrest. He had been held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, but was released on Oct. 24 after posting $20,000 bail.

The case stemmed from a cyber tip county detectives received in September from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that was linked to Timchak's email. The tip alleged the email was used to download two videos of suspected child sexual abuse materials. One video showing boy was one minute and 14 seconds and the other was six minutes and 16 seconds.

Detectives served a search warrant at Timchak's residence, but he initially declined to be questioned. He later consented, admitting to detectives that he visits certain websites associated with pornography and his preference age is 18 years. In court records supporting the charges against Timchak, detectives said, "He stated that he likes 'young' but legal." Timchak also said his one email he used was "locked" and preferred to use another email when he searched websites.

Before the latest set of charges were filed Timchak was arrested in 2009 by state police in Pike County for allegedly having child pornography images on his computer. He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and related charges and was sentenced to serve six months to 12 years in state prison and register for 10 years as a sex offender.

Timchak was released from prison in June 2012. He was permanently removed from priestly ministry on Feb. 19, 2014, according to officials from the Diocese of Scranton. He had served at various schools and parishes in the diocese, including in Luzerne County, since his ordination in 1992.

The diocese lists Timchak on its list individuals for whom allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been admitted, established or determined to be credible.

